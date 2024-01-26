Welcoming Griffith's 26 newest citizens

For 26 of Griffith's newest citizens, January 26 won't just be a day off work or a day of remembrance - but the anniversary of a major moment.
26 people from 11 different countries took the oath at Griffith Regional Theatre in the morning of January 26, inaugurating themselves as Australian citizens in a special ceremony.
Katrina and Gibson Opolencia are two of those new citizens, after moving to Australia from the Philippines for Mr Opolencia's work.
"We're really grateful," said Mrs Opolencia.
The two are expecting a child soon, who will be an Australian citizen by birth.
By becoming a citizen, the 26 Griffith residents will gain the right to vote in all Australian elections including the upcoming local government elections, as well as being able to apply for government jobs and receive an Australian passport.
Lilian Tronconi was similarly excited to take the pledge and become an Australian citizen.
Writer Susanne Gervay OAM, Griffith's Australia Day ambassador, said she was thrilled to be involved in welcoming the newest citizens.
"I love having 26 new Australians including babies and little people, parents and singles," she said.
"I love being an Australia Day ambassador, what a privilege to be invited into such varied communities."
Ms Gervay urged all, whether new citizens or old, to get involved with the community in whatever aspect they could.
"Please contribute to the community. Be on tuckshop duty, make sure you're part of the sports teams ... When you do that, you get back so much more," she said.
She likened it to her writing process which has created beloved books such as the I Am Jack series, Butterflies, and Heroes of the Secret Underground.
"People think you write and you sit in your study, but you write by being a part of the community. You get involved."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.