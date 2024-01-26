Darlington Point Australia Day celebrates culture, heritage

A celebration of Indigenous culture kicked off Australia Day proceedings at Darlington Point on Friday, January 26.
Between 40 and 50 visitors marveled at what was on offer at the Waddi Cultural Centre for its inaugural Cultural Celebration Day.
The day served as an open showcase featuring local Aboriginal art, heritage and history, particularly pertaining to the Warangesda mission.
In addition to plenty to see and marvel over, traditional weaving and painting workshops drew a good number of participants.
"This is our biggest event since opening and it's so pleasing to see so many come along to immerse themselves in this experience," community administration officer Julie Schubert said.
"The aim is to make it fun and inclusive which I think it certainly succeeds in doing. It was great to be able to share the experience which is a significant example of cultural collaboration."
Chairperson Michelle Calloway said given the facility was new, it was particularly important to have it open on such a significant day.
"I'm really happy with the turnout and seeing so many come together to share interest," she said.
"We would like to have someone employed full-time at the facility to extend our hours. I think that would make it all the more enriching.
"We're looking at ways to obtain grant funding going forward to make that happen," Ms Calloway said.
She said the facility was important to those from the local area as well as beyond.
"There are people from all over who who have a connection to Warangesda who come to Darlington Point to visit it," she said.
"By and large this is a great addition to that experience that delivers insight and detail."
An acknowledgement of country served as a highlight of the event.
Mayor Ruth McRae said she was pleased with the success of the event and says council will work to ensure the centre increases its profile as an important hub for the whole community.
"Our job as a council is to attract as much funding as possible for this facility from here on in to ensure that happens," Cr McRae said.
The centre was opened in August last year to serve as a modern space dedicated to preserving and promoting local culture, heritage, and arts, as well as providing learning opportunities for visitors of any age and demographic.
