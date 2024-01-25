GAMS youth services program launches with a slam-dunk

The Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service's brand new youth services is officially up and running, celebrating the launch with a basketball tournament at West End Stadium.
Hundreds came out to celebrate the launch of the new service, which hopes to provide support to young Indigenous people across Griffith and beyond.
The youth services program is hoping to be able to help young people with whatever they're struggling with, whether it be social pressures, financial stress, legal issues or even just boredom.
The Marrambidya Dance Group opened the day, before Connor Simpson made a Welcome to Country speech and Zavier Williams performed on the didgeridoo.
Once the performances were done, Sineytah Monaghan and Isaiah Little unveiled the new official design of the youth services program and officially launched the service - and then it was time for the main event.
Plenty of teams signed up to test their mettle against each other in the 3v3 basketball tournament that the day revolved around, while others just came out to cheer their mates on or enjoy the giveaways on offer.
DJ Static provided the tunes for the day, keeping the energy up as teams went head-to-head.
Mr Little was thrilled with the turnout, and said the success had put him at ease.
"I was a bit nervous because it was our first time launching, but I'm really proud of what we've built," he said.
"It's a good turnout, I'm loving it. All the nerves are gone."
Ms Monaghan said that the next step for the program was to create a welcoming and safe 'youth space' where young people can come to socialise, study or even have a meal.
A youth advisory program is also on the books for 2024, keeping the team busy.
"Our main focus right now is getting the youth centre up and running," she said.
"We're just excited to get right into it."
