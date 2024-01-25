The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

GAMS youth services program launches with a slam-dunk

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 26 2024 - 9:00am, first published January 25 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service's brand new youth services is officially up and running, celebrating the launch with a basketball tournament at West End Stadium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.