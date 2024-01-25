Ecologist says effects from flooding on mounting carp numbers continuing

The effects of the 2022 floods in Murray Darling waterways is continuing to see carp numbers surge, an ecologist says.
Aquatic ecologist Adam Kerezsy, who is based in Lake Cargelligo, says carp have spawned in astounding numbers, including in Lake Wyangan and the nearby Lachlan and Murrumbidgee rivers.
"Any river that has weirs and development have a big carp problem," Mr Kerezsy said.
"Flooding is ideal for carp because it gets them to smaller areas that are normally dry.
"Generally breeding starts around August and its a prolonged season compared with most other fish.
"I'm still getting recently hatched carp (30mm) all over the Lachlan," he said.
"A female can put out two billion eggs and even if just two percent survive, that's still a lot."
A recent carp fishing competition at Condobolin managed to snag a whopping 2.4 tonnes of the invasive species.
Another is slated to run in Lake Cargelligo on February 3 where Mr Kerezsy expects much the same result.
"They tend to filter through the mud, surviving on anything," he said.
"That's why waterways like Lake Wyangan and Lake Cargelligo can end up with monster-sized fish.
"Recently I caught a carp out of Lake Brewster that weighed 13 kilos."
Carp cause damage to fish populations and waterways, and some believe increased numbers are also one of the unintended consequences of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
Late last year ecologists called for governments to release the carp herpes virus to stifle numbers.
But Mr Kerezsy believes attempts to eradicate the pest won't happen in the near future.
"They tend to stir up the sentiment and obviously an animal that is in abundance that gets to 10 or more kilograms is not going to give many other species a start," he said.
"Having said that, I'm still catching plenty of native fish which is surprising.
"There was a lot of money thrown at the herpes virus but as far as I'm aware, nothing more has happened.
"There's a final report on the ministers desk and the only outcome seems to be we need more information.
"This was happening before COVID-19 and I don't think there will be many politicians willing to focus on this problem," Mr Kerezsy said.
In the meantime, he welcomes carp catching competitions as effective ways to create awareness.
"It would be a lot of fun for kids and at the end of the day, one carp out of the river is always better than none," he said.
"Pulling in 2.5 tonnes also clearly shows there's definitely a problem."
