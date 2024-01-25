The Area News
$5000 scholarship on offer to Griffith psych and social work students

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 25 2024 - 3:30pm, first published 3:00pm
Psychology or social work students from Griffith and the surrounding area are being offered $5000 to help them complete their studies thanks to a partnership between Charles Sturt University and Centacare South West NSW.

Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

