$5000 scholarship on offer to Griffith psych and social work students

Psychology or social work students from Griffith and the surrounding area are being offered $5000 to help them complete their studies thanks to a partnership between Charles Sturt University and Centacare South West NSW.
Studying from home isn't easy for a number of reasons, but students can have some of the financial burden eased with the introduction of a $5000 scholarship available to online and on-campus students studying Psychology or Social Work.
The one-off scholarship is available for any students in their second, third or fourth year as an undergrad or post-gradate students.
Charles Sturt foundation CEO Sarah Ansell said that the program would allow the university to help build stronger regional communities.
"This is another great example of local services and businesses contributing to a strong future for local communities," she said.
"Not only will these scholarships help multiple students complete university, they will also help ensure a pipeline of vital professionals within our regions."
Centacare has added that successful applicants will be able to apply for their graduate program once they complete their studies.
Conditions apply, applicants must prove that they either completed high school in Griffith or currently reside here or in the surrounding communities, and must have a GPA of 4.0 or higher.
Applications close at 9am on February 5 and more information can be found at csu.edu.au.
