Deadline looms for Griffith Cancer Therapy Accommodation submission

As a deadline approaches for the submission of a business case for the Griffith Cancer Therapy Accommodation project, further details have been revealed.
According to committee chairman Brian Bortolin and treasurer Sabastian Schimizzi, the completed facility will comprise of 20 rooms in addition to common rooms.
The committee is communicating with Griffith City Council and the MLHD over possible locations for the building.
They include a Kooyoo Street address and the site of the old nurses quarters near Griffith Base Hospital.
Architectural drawings are half-way completed and a business case needs to be submitted by the end of March.
Following this, Mr Bortolin envisions it could take months before further progress is made.
"The Kooyoo Street location is some 6000 square metres. We have also been speaking to a Lake Wyangan developer about another possible block," Mr Bortolin said.
"But certainly nothing is set in stone at the moment.
"After the submission, it will take months before any further action is made on the project.
"But it's important those in the area know things are progressing."
In the lead up to last years state election, former deputy premier Paul Toole announced $200,000 in funding for the committee to create a plan for the outlet.
Mr Bortolin said further funds will need to be obtained as the initial grant will only cover the costs of an architect and a consultant.
"Further funds will be needed for construction if the project is approved," he said.
"We want to refrain from going to the community but fundraising could be an option.
"Our consultant has also been reaching out to outlying councils for support as people in those areas will be the ones who benefit the most from this outlet."
Mr Schimizzi, who is also the committee's accountant, says there is no way of knowing what the final bill will be.
"It depends on so many factors, some which haven't even been considered yet," Mr Schimizzi said.
"The idea is to build a cheaper option than a motel or likewise. People staying there might be out of pocket $10 or $20 per night, but that's far better than $100 or more.
"The important thing is we want this outlet to be self-funded and for that reason we would like to incorporate the NSW government's IPTAAS rebate."
The rebate provides financial assistance for those needing to travel more than 100 kilometres or 200 kilometres within a week for specialised medical treatment.
Mr Bortolin said he is pleased with the positive response from communities in the region.
"I think everyone knows this is much needed. People are always eager to know where progress is up to," he said.
"Our committee is meeting regularly and we have a passionate, engaging team behind this."
