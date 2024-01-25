'It must stop': resident pleads for Leonard Road dumping to cease

A concerned residents is urging people not to dump unwanted goods on the curb of a residential Hanwood address.
According to resident Lisa Parker, the issue has steadily grown in recent months, with the Leonard Road address now swamped with unwanted white goods such as freezers, fridges and dishwashers.
While at one time donations of such things were being welcomed so as to be sold as scrap for charity proceeds, Ms Parker says that ceased over 12 months ago.
Now she is pleading for the dumping to stop, saying the site is quickly turning into an eyesore.
"Any such items need to go to the tip; they simply aren't being accepted anymore," Ms Parker said.
Ms Parker says the severity of the problem has gradually worsened and council has been notified.
"There's actually quite a pile mounting and growing closer to the road," she said.
"There was signage at the location saying do not dump which has long faded. But realistically there shouldn't need to be a sign there. It's common sense.
"If anyone isn't sure, they should be checking with adjoining neighbors at the block.
"A suggestion has been put to council to implement a voucher system to give residents more incentive to use the tip."
Ms Parker said her plea is to raise awareness so as to curb the issue.
"I'm not angry at people for doing it but I would like people to be aware and refrain in future," she said.
"You wouldn't put a fridge on someone's door step just because it's near a vacant patch.
"I like to think the best of people and most of the time I think it is an honest mistake.
"But if there are people doing it for the wrong reasons, they need to understand it just isn't acceptable."
Griffith City Council has been notified and is also working on a solution to the problem.
Illegal dumping isn't a new issue in Griffith.
