The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Stonestreet's contract extended for another year

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 26 2024 - 9:44am, first published January 25 2024 - 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

General manager of Griffith City Council Brett Stonestreet's contract has been renewed for another year, keeping him in the position until August 2025.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.