Stonestreet's contract extended for another year

General manager of Griffith City Council Brett Stonestreet's contract has been renewed for another year, keeping him in the position until August 2025.
While the contract was set to end on August 21, Griffith's councillors conducted a performance review of Mr Stonestreet during a confidential meeting on January 23 and decided to renew the contract for another year.
Mr Stonestreet appealed to extend the contract on the basis of seeing through the transition to a new council after this year's local government elections, as well as the special rate variation.
"I would like to have the opportunity to support/guide Council's transition through the first year of the 2024/25 budget," Mr Stonestreet said.
"By extending my contract for an additional year, this will provide the opportunity for the next council following the September 2024 election to make an appointment of a General Manager for a longer term," he said.
Mayor Doug Curran said that steady and consistent leadership was important during a difficult chapter.
"We have navigated some difficult issues recently and that challenge is far from over, we need steady and consistent leadership," he said.
Chairwoman of the Griffith Progress Association Carmel La Rocca disagreed, saying that Griffith needed change.
"Nothing has really changed in his last period that's made Griffith progress or given a lift in morale," she said.
"Nobody is happy, everybody is struggling. You need something to lift the community up and get a sense of wellbeing, and that needs to come from leadership."
She urged Mr Stonestreet to make a "paradigm shift."
"If Mr Stonestreet is willing to make changes, that would be good but that would be a real paradigm shift. The town needs something to make it a place where people feel welcomed."
Councillor Curran said that the extension would allow council to begin recruiting for Mr Stonestreet's successor.
"I look forward to continuing to work with Brett and the entire Council for the betterment of our community."
