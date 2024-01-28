These are the stories of your community

Say what you will of Australia Day and what it stands for, one thing that remains true is the opportunity it provides for us to share stories, which might otherwise go untold.
In recent weeks the Area News has been delighted to profile Griffith's Citizen of the Year nominees.
Year in and out we relish the opportunity to sit with these quiet achievers, people who generally don't seek the limelight.
They often operate in the background. People who, upon uncovering a need within their community, take it upon themselves to fill the gap.
The awards presented on January 26 are our opportunity to say thank you to these outstanding individuals.
Thank you to people such as Jay Reynolds, Sophie Bozic, Paris Floyd, Beryl Paul, Pat Sergi, Ferruccio Fattore, Grant Hearn, Brian and Dot Peisley and Dot O'Callaghan.
Radio man Jay Reynolds, best known for his tireless devotion to community radio.
Sophie Bozic, whose commitment to community was born when she arrived in Australia from South Korea, aged six months old.
Paris Floyd, who has been tireless in her charity efforts, spearheading local campaigns like Operation Christmas Child, and donating food to those in need.
Beryl Paul, whose chance meeting with renowned ophthalmologist Fred Hollows sparked decades of service to The Fred Hollows Foundation.
Pat Sergi, who turned his lifelong passion for music into charity concerts, which raise money for community services like Scalabrini Aged Care Service and Yenda Retirement Village.
Ferruccio Fattore, who has spent the better part of his retirement volunteering time to community groups, including Griffith's Abruzzi Association and the Italian Museum.
Grant Hearn, and his fight to deliver better cancer care services to Griffith residents.
Knatty Knitter Dot O'Callaghan, who spends her time creating items sorely needed by the Griffith Base Hospital.
And Brian and Dot Peisley, who declined to be interviewed for their nomination. Quiet achievers to the last.
Thank you to all those nominated. We are grateful to you, and grateful for you.
It has been a pleasure to sit with each of you, and to shine a light on the work you do.
Sally Foy, acting editor
