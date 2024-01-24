Boorga Road land purchase spirals into $95,000 cost for Council

A planned $10,000 land purchase from Griffith City Council to purchase land in order to upgrade Boorga Road has spiralled into a $95,000 cost.
Council initially planned to purchase 3000 square metres of crown land in order to widen a notoriously dangerous corner on Boorga Road, however the Department of Planning & Environment required purchase of the entire lot.
The entire lot came out to 19 hectares of land, and a total cost of $95,000.
"Here's a direct example of a government agency that has required council to purchase an entire lot for the sum of $95,000 when all council actually required was 3000 square metres," general manager Brett Stonestreet said at the January 23 council meeting.
"We bought 19 acres with no dwelling rights when we needed 3000 square metres. There's nothing else we can do with that land. We budgeted $10,000 and were forced to spend $95,000," added Mayor Doug Curran.
Councillor Curran said that this sort of detrimental cost occurred regularly.
"Every time we deal with them, it's ten steps forward and 48 steps sideways," he said.
"I just want the community to understand that this is the kind of crap we have to deal with."
Now that Griffith City Council owns the 19 hectares of land, councillor Curran said they would look into possible uses for it - but wasn't optimistic.
"Someone might want to lease it off us and put some sheep there, but then there's fencing and water so there are possibilities of that nature but they all cost time and money," he said.
"We will investigate if there are other options with that land, but that investigation takes time and money as well."
