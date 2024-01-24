Panthers ready to make late charge for top two position in One Day standings

With three 40-over games left in their schedule, Leagues Panthers will need to win all of them if they want to defend their One Day Cup title.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Heading into their round 15 clash with the Exies Eagles, Leagues are currently seven points outside the top two of the one-day competition, with a further 14 points on offer for them before the end of the season.
Leagues captain Jimmy Binks knows the challenge his side faces to reach the finals in both competitions but feels they have what it takes after a successful return from the Christmas break.
"I think we have three games that we are going to have to win pretty convincingly, and hopefully we can start that this weekend," he said.
"We should start to see the same 11 for the rest of the year consistently, and once people are comfortable in their batting positions, things should really click.
"We have a lot of games on Exies 1 so to win as many games there as possible will be big for us but we also want to drive the nail into the coffin in the 40 over games to get into the top two there."
The going two wins from two games after the Christmas break has seen the Panthers rise into second position on the overall standings to be just two points behind the ladder leaders Hanwood.
They could be first come the end of the weekend with the Wanderers having the week off.
The Panthers will be without regular keeper Reece Matheson as well as Michael Cudmore but will welcome back Jake Rowston.
"Filling the void of Reece behind the stumps is always going to be tough, and Cuddy was good last week, but hopefully Jack can come back and fill that gap," he said.
One of the shining lights has been the consistent performances from Matt Keenan at the top of the order, and Binks hopes that is something his side can start to build on.
"For this season and the back end of last season, he (Keenan) has been Mr Reliable with the bat at the top of the order," he said.
"You can rely on him to see out the first 10 or 12 overs and get the shine off the ball, but we just have to be able to capitalise on it from three to five."
This weekend's clash with the Eagles will be no walk in the park for the Panthers but they will be hoping to make the most of their home ground advantage as they play their first game on the new pitch at Jubilee Oval.
The Exies side are also on the edge of the top two of both standings so a win this weekend would help to boost their chances in both competitions.
First ball will be delivered at Jubilee Oval at 1pm on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.