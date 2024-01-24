Diggers looking to stay in hunt when they take on the charging Cougars

With six games remaining before finals, Exies Diggers will need to start picking up regular points if they want to stay in the hunt for a top-four finish.
Heading into their round 15 clash with the Coro Cougars, Diggers are currently 13 points off the pace, and if they were to lose this weekend, that margin could grow to as much as 24 points, should the Cougars pick up a bonus point and Exies Eagles defeat Leagues.
It has been a tough season for the Diggers side as naming a consistent team has proven difficult and resulted in the side picking up just three wins from their 11 games.
Kyle Pete continues to lead the way in the run-scoring for the competition, but while his big-hitting approach is good when it comes off, it can leave the Diggers a little open if dismissed early.
Coro will head into the game hoping to continue their strong run, which has seen them pick up three straight wins either side of Christmas.
