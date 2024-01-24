Griffith Tutoring Centre adds musical course for littlest ones

Two Griffith teachers are taking the leap to introduce Griffith's youngest residents to the joys of music and movement with the creation of Small Sounds Music Education.
Small Sounds Music Education is running out of Griffith Tutoring Centre, offering classes for those aged up to 3 years old covering music and motion to encourage development.
Danielle Frank and Caitlin Ni Mhealoid are taking the helm of the project, after both were motivated after the birth of their own children.
"We've both got young kids, we were both wanting our kids to be able to do something musical and we both realised that there's really nothing for that age group," said Ms Frank.
"There's formal music lessons in instruments but nothing for that group," said Ms Ni Mhealoid.
The classes are all developed from the Early Years Learning Framework, focusing on helping children develop their fine motor skills, cognition and self-expression through music and movement.
"They're play-based and fun, but we have aligned it all with the framework and all the developmental stuff ... it's not just shaking a maraca for the point of it," said Ms Ni Mhealoid.
While both are teachers, Miss Ni Mhealoid is bringing her musical experience to Small Sounds - with experience singing and playing flute, piano and guitar.
They encouraged all parents to encourage the learning by including music around the house, and emphasised that it didn't need to be an expensive endeavour with formal instruments - saucepans and spoons would be just fine.
"Kids don't care if you can't sing or dance, they just want to have fun with you," said Ms Frank.
Ms Ni Mhealoid said it was helpful to expose children to music that their parents are interested in, as well as the classics like children's music and nursery rhymes.
"Songs like 'Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes' are great for developing language and linking words with actions, and that's fantastic but it's also important that kids can see parents getting excited about music," she said.
"You don't have to have the Wiggles on all the time. If you're really into Metallica, play it for your baby and they can see how much you love heavy rock."
Classes will be running at 10am every Wednesday during school terms at Griffith Tutoring Centre, beginning on February 7. Information and sign-up options are available at smallsoundsmusiceducation.com.
