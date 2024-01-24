The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith Tutoring Centre adds musical course for littlest ones

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 25 2024 - 1:40pm, first published January 24 2024 - 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two Griffith teachers are taking the leap to introduce Griffith's youngest residents to the joys of music and movement with the creation of Small Sounds Music Education.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.