Griffith set to play host to high quality netball when GIANTS come to town

Top-quality netball will be heading to Griffith in March as GIANTS Netball heads out to the regions for two preseason games.
The GIANTS will bring Super Netball newcomers the Melbourne Mavericks to the Riverina with a game in Wagga on March 1 before heading across to Griffith ahead of the second match on March 3.
GIANTS Netball Executive General Manager Tim Underwood is excited to continue their commitment to reach out to the regional areas.
"For us as a club, we realise that as a club that we have a responsibility beyond the metro area," Underwood said.
"We have 112,000 players across the state, and it shouldn't just be those within the metro area that get to see elite talent. We absolutely want to bring them down to the grassroots level and into regional NSW. We have been to Orange to coming to Wagga, and Griffith was a natural step for us."
Having had representation at the opening of the Griffith Regional Sports Centre for the grand opening in 2022, Underwood knew they had to come back.
"This court and the entire facility is outstanding," Underwood said.
"The outdoor courts for the grassroots netball I'm sure there are a lot of other areas who would be jealous of what is on offer. This indoor court and facility is first rate and we can't wait to get down here."
It won't just be the game on Sunday for the GIANTS, with players getting out into the community at Griffith Central and holding activities with the Griffith Netball Association's Net Set Go and representative players on Saturday afternoon.
For Griffith Netball Association president Sandra Woolnough it's a chance for young netballers to meet and watch their heroes.
"We are so excited to have the GIANTS come to town. We are such a strong netball community and the opportunity for our players and officials, of all ages, to see what they can be is priceless," Woolnough said.
"I also want to acknowledge the support we've received from Griffith City Council, not only for this visit, but without the recently opened Griffith Regional Sports Centre we wouldn't have had facility that is fit for elite sport."
Bringing the Mavericks to town has an extra advantage for the GIANTS as they get to see the newest addition to the Super Netball competition for the first time.
"We reached out to the Mavericks pretty early on because they were looking for opportunities to play. They are seeing it as an opportunity to take their club on the road, and for us, it's a chance to test ourselves," Underwood said.
"We obviously know some of the players quite well with Amy Parmenter and Lauren Moore going across, and Eleanor Cardwell won a premiership with the Thunderbirds last year, so for us, it will be a good test."
Underwood said it was great to feel so welcome ahead of the club's initial trip to the area.
"Really happy with the support that we have received from Griffith City Council, the netball association and the public in general," Underwood said.
"The tickets go on sale on Thursday, and I'm sure it will sell out quickly."
