Council pulls funding from Riverina Field Days

Griffith City Council has resolved not to provide financial support for the Riverina Field Days this year, thanks to the budget crunch that prompted the special rate variation.
At the January 23 council meeting, councillors deliberated on whether to provide $5000 in sponsorship funding to the agricultural festival but while all acknowledged the importance of the annual event, councillors ultimately decided that it couldn't be justified.
The event is a major fixture on the calendar for Griffith and regularly brings in hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Griffith economy over the weekend as visitors come to showcase their own work or check out the latest in agricultural developments.
Council will still be offering in-kind support by providing rubbish removal, mowing the Griffith Showgrounds and waiving a number of fees for the event, but no financial support will be offered.
The original recommendation from council staff was to provide the $5000 in sponsorship money, and amend the 2024/2025 budget to account for the extra cost - essentially borrowing from a future budget to bolster this year's finances.
Councillor Dino Zappacosta was the first to pull the band-aid off, moving to remove the financial support from the recommendation.
"We have, in the past, supported the Field Days for many years. They're a great idea, they bring in farmers and a lot of businesses in but we are going through a very tough time," councillor Zappacosta said.
"We have to start cutting back somewhere ... We can't support them financially, but in-kind."
Councillor Anne Napoli seconded the motion, but didn't comment.
Councillor Simon Croce agreed, saying that $5000 in sponsorship options would add up over time.
"As much as I'd love to give them some money, we've cut other people back and we have to start cutting back unfortunately. $5000 here and there adds up."
Hearing the arguments, councillors ultimately decided not to provide the funding for the 2024 Riverina Field Days and instead focus on getting the budget back on track.
