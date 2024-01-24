The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Council pulls funding from Riverina Field Days

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 24 2024 - 2:13pm, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith City Council has resolved not to provide financial support for the Riverina Field Days this year, thanks to the budget crunch that prompted the special rate variation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.