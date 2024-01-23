The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith mum aiding those in need with back to school supplies

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 24 2024 - 2:01pm, first published 9:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Griffith woman has kicked started a campaign aimed at ensuring children returning to school don't go without amid the cost of living.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.