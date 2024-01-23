Griffith mum aiding those in need with back to school supplies

A Griffith woman has kicked started a campaign aimed at ensuring children returning to school don't go without amid the cost of living.
Local mother Michelle Townsend has started a social media page calling for donations of unwanted school items such as bags, pens, lunch boxes and drink bottles, for parents doing it tough in the lead up to term one.
In just a few days, Ms Townsend has managed to accumulated enough resources to fill and donate over 40 school bags with essentials.
"I started the 'Free in Griffith' Facebook page around Christmas and already it's attracted 2000 members," Ms Townsend said.
"Not long after I noticed people were putting up school items and the idea came to me to collect them, create back to school packs and donate to help out.
"In just a few days I've managed to give away 25 bags and now it's surpassed 40," she said.
Ms Townsend says the response indicates the cost of living crisis is all too real in Griffith.
"Many who have benefited have been single parents who are already struggling to afford groceries as well as pay rent and electricity bills, let alone school needs for their children" she said.
"They're also trying to juggle full-time jobs.
"Cost of living is definitely a factor in Griffith, especially when you're looking at having to pay so much in rent for a basic house.
"Everything has gone up, to the point where those who were able to make ends meet before are now struggling. Many have said they have never had to ask for anything before," she said.
"Just coming out of Christmas adds more difficulty and I know from personal experience domestic violence is a big issue in Griffith which also taps into the hardship," Ms Townsend said.
"When it comes to going back to school, the cost is easily in the hundreds of dollars; over $300 for those going to high school."
Data from Finder has revealed once all costs, such as tuition fees, camps, excursions, sporting equipment and transport costs, are taken into account, Aussie families are shelling out an average of $2,547 per primary school child per year and $4,793 for secondary students.
Based on the success of the campaign this time around, Ms Townsend says she will look to do it again.
While undeniably having made a difference by taking up the initiative, she believes it is the community that has allowed the success more than anything.
"Well over 20 people have donated items, many who had brought their own children's supplies along with extra's to drop off," she said.
"I'll aim to keep making the packs all the way up to the start of school and it's something I'm hoping to do each January now that I know the need is there.
"It really does show our community spirit is alive and well in Griffith," Ms Townsend said.
