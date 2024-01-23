Recruitment underway for Hanwood school crossing guard

Recruitment is underway for a crossing guard to monitor and control the crossing at Hanwood Public School, after construction has wrapped up.
For over a decade, the school community at Hanwood Public School lobbied for a safer school crossing going over Kidman Way - and late last year, construction finally finished on the long-awaited crossing.
The crossing is now adorned with better medians, more obvious lines and flag holders and is hoped to make the crossing safer for young people on their way to school.
Transport for NSW's Acting Regional Director South, Brendon James, previously said that while the guard wasn't in the original plan, they were dedicated to appointing one.
"By appointing a school crossing co-ordinator to help students and the community cross the highway in the morning and afternoon, when school zones apply, we are keeping the most vulnerable members of our community safe," Mr James said.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said that the crossing was ready for a supervisor but would need to meet a last few checks before they can start work.
"The crossing on Kidman Way at Hanwood has met the initial criteria for a School Crossing Supervisor and the recruitment process is underway," they said.
They said the final checks would take place during the first school term and if all goes well, a crossing guard will be able to start work.
