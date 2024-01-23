Competition tightens in second grade after ladder leaders fall to surprise defeat

The top five teams in the GDCA Second Grade spot could all make claims for a top two spot with just 14 points between positions.
The Coro Cougars showed their bowling ability on Friday night as they were able to defend a modest total against top-of-the-table Coleambally.
It was a tough start to their innings for the Cougars after winning the toss and electing to bat as Sanil Babu (2/22) and Tim Edgecumbe (3/30) ripped through the Coro top order.
Mark Burns (25) and Seamus Maley (29) offered some resistance as the Cougars were bowled out for 94.
With the small total to defend, Tomas Goirigolzarri (3/15) and Digby Jones (1/11) had the Nomads on the ropes at 4/20.
Rohan Lacey (21) and Charlie Lamont (13) tried to get their side back on track, but quick wickets seemed to end those hopes. Andrew McIntyre (12) and Sam Breed (18*) tried to mount a late charge before Bohdy Martyn (2/11) claimed the final two wickets to secure a five-run win for the Cougars.
Leagues were able to leapfrog Diggers into third after a five-wicket win.
Mick Duncan (36) and Brett Owen (14) looked to have Diggers on the path to a strong total before the spin bowling of Liam Warren (4/21) and Joe MacGillivray-Reeves (3/13) took the final seven wickets for just 15 runs to see Diggers bowled out for 98.
Gospel Toru (31*) and Okotai Woetai (36) got Leagues over the line after Craig Lugton (3/12) took some early wickets.
In the final game, Exies Eagles came away with a seven-wicket win over Hanwood.
