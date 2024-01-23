The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kelsey scores late as Heart Racers maintain their perfect women's season

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 25 2024 - 4:18pm, first published January 23 2024 - 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The result was up in the air until the final siren, but in the end, Heart Racers maintained their unbeaten record in the Griffith Touch Women's top division.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.