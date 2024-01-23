Kelsey scores late as Heart Racers maintain their perfect women's season

The result was up in the air until the final siren, but in the end, Heart Racers maintained their unbeaten record in the Griffith Touch Women's top division.
It was a clash between the top two of the women's division, and it lived up to the billing early as neither side was able to open the scoring in the first five minutes.
That was until Applied Engineering, who was able to get the first points of the night when Jenna Richards dived over, but the lead was short-lived as Megan Lonsdale was able to get over straight after.
With just over a minute left in the first half, Sophia Kelsey was able to break the line before passing off to Johane Oberholzer, who raced away to give Heart Racers a 2-1 lead at the break.
Applied Engineering had the run of the game in the second half with a couple of repeat sets close to the line before they were able to get level as Richards scored her second of the game.
It was back-to-back tries for Applied as they spread the ball out to Mila Parr before Erin Bonetti pulled the game back level after some quick footwork turned the defence inside out.
Bonetti then gave her side the lead after racing away for an intercept try before Parr equalised with five minutes left.
As time wound down, Kelsey was able to dive over and hand Heart Racers a 5-4 win and maintain their unbeaten record.
In the other women's game, Gem Girls came away with a forfeit win over Physifitness.
It was another night of close results in the men's top division.
J Fallon Building was able to make a strong start against the top-of-the-table Marchiori Construction after James Girdler raced away for the opening try, but the Marchiori side was able to hit back straight away when Luca Piva dived over.
The tries continued to be traded before Bebe Kenny and Salesi Fatefahi found their way over for Marchiori to take a 4-2 lead into the break.
Danny Graham made it a one-try game, but after disputes over proper playing attire for players on both teams, Marchiori reestablished their two-try advantage with Michael DePaoli diving over.
J Fallon was able to score two tries in the final five minutes, with Girdler scoring his second before Oliver Taylor locked the scores up shortly after.
Luca Piva looked to have given Marchiori the win right as the siren sounded, but the play was called back and the scores finished level at 5-all.
Meanwhile, George Duncan Electrics defeated MJ Hams Transport 7-4, while The Legend came away with a 7-4 win over Guidolin Agrimac.
