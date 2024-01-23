Free course aims to help communities learn suicide prevention

A free course on suicide prevention is being offered in Griffith as part of a region-wide initiative to improve mental health treatment and first aid for those in need.
On March 6, suicide prevention agency LivingWorks will be delivering a four-hour course at Griffith Exies for community members who want to learn how they can handle mental health crises and help prevent suicides.
The course covers how to identify those struggling, how to ask them about it and referring them to ongoing professional help, as well as unpacking the prevalent myths surrounding suicide.
The course is being run as a partnership between LivingWorks and the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network, as a tenet of the MPHN's wider focus on suicide prevention.
Senior manager of priority populations Anita McRae said that they were keen to support local community groups working hard to make populations safer.
"We know there are so many passionate, dedicated community groups in our region already doing everything they can to help support people who are going through challenging times," she said.
The courses will be touring the Riverina around the end of February and the beginning of March, going from Temora and Wagga out to Young and beyond.
Up until June 30, the same first-aid mental health training is being offered for free across NSW communities from high schools, to community groups and organisations and businesses interested in improving their ability to identify and address the warning signs.
The training is funded by the NSW Government's 'Mental Health Recovery Package' - an initiative that emerged from COVID-19 and the impacts the pandemic had on mental health.
Registrations are now available at stickytickets.com.au. Places are limited to 30.
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact:
