Swans secure huge boost ahead of women's season as Buchan signs on

The Griffith Swans have made quite a signing ahead of the start of the Southern NSW Women's League, with Grace Buchan coming on board for 2024.
Buchan has been a stalwart of the VFL women's competition, having been co-captain of the Collingwood side that won their maiden title in 2019 and has held leadership roles at both Melbourne and, most recently, St Kilda during her seven-year stint in the competition.
In her most recent season with the Saints in 2022, she was named in the VFLW team of the year and helped her side to a grand final appearance.
After having a year off in 2023, Buchan is itching to get back into footy, having arrived in the area recently to take up work in Darlington Point.
"I'm in the area and have been wanting to build a bit more support, especially in central NSW, where I have been doing a bit of farm work," she said.
"I have had a year off footy, and it made me realise how much I love it and want to continue to push for women's sport."
With her experience of playing in Victoria's top women's league, Buchan is looking to give back and help out around the club as much as possible.
"Whether that be playing or coaching support. I want to help Griffith in as many areas as I can, aligned with the goal to make the women's season a full one alongside the men's, which is something they have been pushing for," she said.
"As soon as I spoke to Trevor (Richards, women's coach), I felt passionate about that and trying to build that passion and culture at the club.
With the aim of returning to the VFLW when that season starts, Buchan sees this as a good chance to keep her skills sharp.
"Everyone has been super supportive, feeling very fortunate to be in the position that I am," she said.
"It aligns really well with what I'm looking to do in getting back into the Victorian League. After having a chat with my coach down there about having a flexible schedule, it will work quite well training and playing down here up until the season starts in Victoria."
