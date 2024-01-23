The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Swans secure huge boost ahead of women's season as Buchan signs on

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 23 2024 - 2:37pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans have made quite a signing ahead of the start of the Southern NSW Women's League, with Grace Buchan coming on board for 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.