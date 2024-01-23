The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Scooter riders narrowly avoid deliberate collision

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 23 2024 - 2:21pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are investigating an incident on Couch Road, where a man and a woman on a scooter narrowly avoided being taken out by another driver.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.