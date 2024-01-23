Scooter riders narrowly avoid deliberate collision

Police are investigating an incident on Couch Road, where a man and a woman on a scooter narrowly avoided being taken out by another driver.
Just before 1.00am on January 18, a man and woman riding a scooter along the roadway narrowly dodged being hit by a white vehicle barreling towards them.
A spokesperson for Griffith Police Station said they believe the incident was a deliberate act from the driver of the van, either as intimidation or an attack.
Police are appealing to the community for any information on the incident, and urged any witnesses to contact Griffith Police Station or Crime Stoppers.
Police have also arrested a 54-year-old male after a a pursuit on January 21, after the man failed to stop for a random breath test.
Police chased a white Holden Commodore from Kooringal Avenue around the streets, reaching speeds up to 125km/hour before the Commodore left the roadway and drove through an orange orchard.
Returning to the road, the car eventually stopped on Banna Avenue near Memorial Park. Police arrested the driver and charged him with multiple dangerous driving offences as well as breaching his bail.
The offender faced Wagga Wagga Local Court on January 21, and was granted conditional bail before facing Griffith Local Court on January 31.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
