Good vibes to return for Goolgowi Australia Day's 'Groove on the Grass'

Following the success of last year's event, the 'Gowi Groove on the Grass' will make a return as part of Carrathool Shire's Australia Day festivities this week.
To be held at the Goolgowi recreational ground from 7pm on Friday January 26, attendees will enjoy live music, a barbecue dinner and refreshments as part of the free outing.
Melbourne group 'The Baker Boys band' will be setting the atmosphere with their eclectic mix of both old and new-age melodies produced by the three to 14 piece band.
The event is being made possible from a $10,000 grant from the National Australia Day council.
Organiser Alison Jardine expects it will tie in well with other Australia Day events occurring in the shire.
"It was a hit last year and we've been fortunate to obtain the funding to have it again," Mrs Jardine said.
"We had The Baker Boys band at last year's Lake Woorabinda Festival and they were sensational, playing songs to suit all tastes.
"Refreshments will be on offer and those attending can also bring their own.
"In addition, a barbecue will be supplied by the Goolgowi P&C and year six parents - a big thank you to them for volunteering their time.
"I'm hoping there will be an even bigger turn-out this year given Australia Day will this year be held on Friday, leading into the weekend," she said.
The Australia Day fun won't stop there at Goolgowi though, with a pool party to take place from midday, Sunday January 28.
"This will also be a free event, with ice cream on offer, a DJ and a barbecue provided by the local football club," Mrs Jardine said.
The hunt is also on for qualified businesses or community groups to provide services at this years Lake Woorabinda Festival on March 9.
Food, local produce, entertainment and handmade goods stalls will all be needed as part of the event.
More information can be obtained by contacting Alison Jardine on (02) 6965 1900.
