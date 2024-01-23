Griffith's most dedicated in the sporting arena nominated for Australia Day awards

It has been a strong year for Ata in the sporting arena. He was a member of a number of premiership-winning sides with both the Griffith Black and Whites as well as the Griffith Blacks Junior Rugby Club. Alongside strong seasons in the local competition, he was named to the SIRU representative side and picked for the ACT Brumbies squad. He featured in the MRHS under 16s and open teams for both rugby union and league, which achieved strong results. Finally, he was named in the under 16s NSW Samoan side, which won the Pacifica total, and Ata was named Best and Fairest on his team.