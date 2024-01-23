Griffith's most dedicated in the sporting arena nominated for Australia Day awards

MANY Griffith athletes, teams and volunteers shone on and off the sporting field in 2023.
The Australia Day Sports Awards recognise the contributions and achievements of many of these star performers in four categories - Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Senior Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year and Club Person of the Year.
The winners will be crowned at the Australia Day Awards on Friday.
Alexis's outstanding achievement for 2023 was winning a gold medal for NSW in the Under 12s AFL National Championship in August. Plenty of hard work was put in to get to that stage, training three times a week and playing locally. She attended selections in Wagga, where she was picked to play for the Southern Inland team in Batemans Bay, and after a strong performance there, she was picked for the NSW team.
It has been a strong year for Ata in the sporting arena. He was a member of a number of premiership-winning sides with both the Griffith Black and Whites as well as the Griffith Blacks Junior Rugby Club. Alongside strong seasons in the local competition, he was named to the SIRU representative side and picked for the ACT Brumbies squad. He featured in the MRHS under 16s and open teams for both rugby union and league, which achieved strong results. Finally, he was named in the under 16s NSW Samoan side, which won the Pacifica total, and Ata was named Best and Fairest on his team.
Another who excelled in the sport of rugby union in 2023. He captained the Griffith Blacks Junior Under 16s side to their premiership and was picked as co-captain of the SIRU Under 16s side. He also featured in the MRHS rugby side, which achieved positive results. His talent isn't restricted to rugby, with a number of strong results in athletics, where he reached the State competition.
The talented young athlete shone in an area that was new to her and saw her go on to represent her school and region with great success. As a multiclass athlete, she competed at Nationals in Tasmania and came home with a gold medal in shotput and a silver medal in discus.
Lily excelled across multiple areas during 2023. Touch is the area where she really excelled as a member of the South West Suns Junior Regional Cup under 12s Girls side and was picked in the Merit side. She also featured in the successful MacKillop NSWPSSA side that went undefeated and the NSW Primary School Girls side that came home silver medalist. She also had a strong year on the netball court as a member of the Barellan Under 12s side and also excelled in athletics.
It has been a strong 2023 for Mackenzie on the basketball court. She was the Western Junior League leading scorer and Griffith Demons MVP. The talented basketballer was successful in High Performance tryouts and secured her place in the Basketball NSW D League Tournament, State Performance Program, Southern Sports Academy Representative team and made the SAA All-Star Team, Riverina Schools Opens Team, NSW Country and First Reserve NSW State Side.
It was a strong 2023 on the rugby field for Reese. She was selected in the under 16s Brumbies Country team as co-captain, competing in the UNder 16s Girls NSW Rugby Union State Championship and Southern State Championship. She also represented Riverina in the Open Rugby Union 7s NSW State Championship, where she received the Riverina Medal. Reese also made the Under 16s Girls NSW Southern Rugby League team and represented Riverina at the NSW State Cross Country.
It has been an amazing year for Rose on the pool deck. Highlighted by a silver medal at the NSWCCC Swimming championship, 2023 was littered with plenty of medals across all levels of swimming, as well as some record-breaking along the way. Rose also competed strongly in Cross Country again, reaching the NSWCCC carnival.
It has been another year to remember for Timeeka on the basketball court. She was named captain of the NSW State Country team, which competed at Nationals, played in the Australian Country Junior Basketball Competition for the under-18s, and was selected for D League. She was a member of the NSWCCC Team for nationals.
Tomasi has excelled across multiple codes during 2023. He was a member of the Griffith Representative Touch side for the State Cup, as well as representing his school for touch at the Riverina Trials. He also went on to represent Riverina at the State PSSA Athletics Championship in the 100m and long jump.
Jack has competed across NSW and Australia in many Kyokushin Championships during 2023, which also saw him achieve his black belt after six years of training. Evans achieved second-place finishes in the Australian National Championship, NSW State Championship and Victorian State Championship. Jack also coordinates classes in Leeton and Griffith during the week.
A man who approaches sport with the right attitude, Morachsi has become an asset to a Griffith Swans side that reached the Riverina Football League Grand Final in 2023.
Munro's contribution to the Griffith Swans Netball since her arrival is almost immeasurable. She has led the first-grade side on the court well and saw them reach their first grand final in over a decade. She was named in the Riverina Football Netball League team of the year and took out the Best and Fairest honours.
Has been a tireless worker for the Griffith Hockey Association for a number of years and is also a spearhead in the representative sides from around the area
Connolly has been a key member of the Griffith Jockey Club since they returned from hiatus 15 years ago and has enabled the club to flourish as not just one of the biggest social events on the Griffith calendar but also in terms of improvements and work done at Dalton Park.
The dedicated sports official has coached Griffith Swans netball teams for almost a decade while also providing Net Set Go coaching for the last six years. Fall umpires both Griffith Swans games and in the Griffith Netball Association competition.
A tireless worker for the Griffith Feral Joggers, Anson has been just about everything from president to volunteer spokesperson and participant. Always willing to help out with events, media enquiries and entertaining stories.
Went through the Western Junior League competition undefeated and performed well at a number of other carnivals.
Came away as the under 16s premiers in SIRU with 10 players selected in the SIRU under 16s representative side.
Took home the premiership in the SIRU competition with three-quarters of the side picked for representative sides in the region
After a tough start to the season were able to knock off the undefeated Narrandera side in the Group 20 Juniors grand final.
Finished the Riverina Football Netball League season as minor premiers and brought home the first C Grade premiership in 13 years.
Came away with the Pascoe Cup title after two close calls in recent seasons with a young squad with an average age of 20.
A dominant display of rugby saw the side come away as state champions after conceding just seven points.
In a taxing season travel-wise, Yoogali SC secured the premiership and league double, as well as promotion to the Canberra NPL.
