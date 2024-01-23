Local Health Advisory Committee's 'exciting' 2024

Welcome to 2024 and what an exciting year it will be in Griffith as the hospital redevelopment nears its completion date.
The LHAC meetings will resume on February 22 with our AGM to be held at 5.30pm.
The Griffith LHAC is looking to recruit new members and would love to hear from anyone from our First Nations or multicultural communities. If you have a passion for our community and would like to join with us on our healthcare journey then please complete an EOI.
We will partner with the Rural Diversity Mental Health Program to deliver a free support skills workshop for the community or workplace in the coming months. We will continue with a focus on improving access to children's services in the areas of dental health, immunisations and health checks; we plan to continue to promote cancer screening particularly within our under screened groups and promote better health literacy and awareness of existing services, predominantly those with a focus on mental health.
Chronic diseases in the areas of obesity, diabetes, renal, cardiac and COPD continue to increase across the Murrumbidgee and in the Griffith region as well. The LHAC will seek to raise awareness of these life threatening illnesses and highlight preventative measures.
For all the latest information on all things health related please follow us at Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee - LHAC Facebook page.
For more information contact LHAC Chair Margaret King on 0409 815 901 or to lodge an EOI go to https://www.nsw.gov.au/departments-and-agencies/nsw-health/mlhd/get-involved/local-health-advisory-committees.
