Water polo competition shows promise as crowds attend 'Splash of Summer'

High participation in water polo from both adults and children as part of 'Splash of Summer' has made it all the more likely a competition will start in Griffith.
The Youth Advisory Group's (YAG) first event of 2024 was an immense success, attracting over 500 young people alone.
GRALC manager Craig Tilston said there was definitely enough interest to warrant regular water polo games taking place in the 50 metre pool.
If it gets underway, it will be the first time a water polo competition will be held in Griffith.
"It definitely looks like it's a possibility," Mr Tilston said.
"We're now looking to work through logistics, such as whether it would be played during the day or at night.
"It's also a case of what days would work best during the week," he said.
"We're talking to Water Polo ACT who are assisting us with how it would be coordinated amid other activities at the pool.
"Certainly, it was fantastic to see it happening for the first time in the 50 metre pool. Here's hoping we can make that a regular feature," Mr Tilston said.
Meanwhile, Griffith's youth project officer Lara Rossetto said it was an action-packed day of fun and excitement on Saturday, January 20.
"Things began a little slow but picked up very quickly, with well over 500 people coming through the doors," Ms Rossetto said.
"That's well above our expectation of between 300 and 400.
"Having the DJ made for a great atmosphere and the craft station was a hive of activity," she said.
"For me, the highlight was seeing so many of our YAG members getting involved and helping co-ordinate the day.
"I was very impressed we had 25 members helping - a lot considering many are away due to school holidays. It was great to see that they were all keen to pitch in," Ms Rossetto said.
She said the YAG now had its sights set on holding their next event.
"We're discussing that at the moment; what it could look like, what to incorporate," Ms Rossetto said.
"We know we would like to have music involved but discussions are still taking place."
