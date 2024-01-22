'Be your own superhero': Griffith gladiator aims to inspire youth

Griffith athlete Julia Vearing has been battling it out for glory on the national stage, competing on Channel 10's Gladiators show, representing Griffith and showcasing herself as a role model for regional youth.
Ms Vearing hit the TV screens last week, battling it out to cement herself as a champion athlete and warrior on the screen and secure a spot as a Gladiator in future competitions.
She said that being on the show was "a dream come true".
"Being a young girl in a country town, you watch things on TV or see all these opportunities and feel like you never get to be that way because you're so far away," she said.
"The dream was to show who I truly am - a badass and an athlete. I knew I had grit and determination, but not to the level I showed, so it taught me a lot of lessons about myself."
She did show that, being the first competitor to successfully knock a gladiator off the podium in the 'duel' challenge. Ms Vearing cited that as a highlight, although a tense moment at first.
"I was surprised as to how I stayed on, I was pretty much a goner in those first seconds. The way I came back from that, I was proud of myself and that was a really pivotal moment."
She said her motivation was to inspire young people in Griffith and beyond, after finding herself without an idol as a kid and resolving to become her own.
"I didn't have an older sister growing up. I was quite different to my family in wanting to better myself and I had to become my own superhero and become my own idol," she said.
"If I can encourage young kids to put themselves out there and do something they wish they could do, I feel like I've won."
She was knocked out of the competition during the quarter-finals broadcast on January 22, and said that while she was 'gutted' by the result, she wasn't going to spend even a second moping about it.
She was even looking at the UK version of the show as another opportunity to show her stuff on screen.
"I never take breaks, it's always about what's next ... I wouldn't mind taking it worldwide and going up against them. I don't think they're ready for me."
Gladiators will be broadcast on Channel Ten at 7.30pm, Monday to Friday until the season finale on Sunday, January 28. Episodes can be watched later on 10play.com.au.
