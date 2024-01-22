The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Be your own superhero': Griffith gladiator aims to inspire youth

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 26 2024 - 9:46am, first published January 22 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith athlete Julia Vearing has been battling it out for glory on the national stage, competing on Channel 10's Gladiators show, representing Griffith and showcasing herself as a role model for regional youth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.