'Always space for brick-and-mortar' stores in Griffith

As a number of Griffith stores make the difficult decision to shut up shop, the Griffith Business Chamber has assured all that there will 'always be space' for physical stores.
Griffith clothing stores Revive, as well as Lola and Iris, are both set to close their doors in the near future for a number of reasons - including the rise of online shopping, according to Revive owner Judith Phillips.
Ms Phillips said that the 2023 Christmas season hadn't done as well as they hoped, leading to a concern of another difficult year for the retail sector.
Lola and Iris however, is shutting up shop for more personal reasons as owners look to spend more time with a growing family.
Griffith Business Chamber president John Nikolic said that business confidence had been impacted by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, but was confident that the sector would find its feet.
"The chamber is always sad to see local retail outlets close. The economy is continuing to face a number of pressures including business confidence which has been hampered by high costs of doing business," he said.
"In our view, there's always going to be space for brick-and-mortar stores."
He added that the impact of water buybacks would be felt in Griffith soon, if not already, but added that the Riverina was still doing well in terms of business confidence.
"There have been huge structural changes to the way people do business in the retail sector and that's something the whole sector have had to adapt to ... I think many retailers are moving to a mix of a physical presence and online," he said.
Discretionary spending on luxuries and anything not strictly necessary has been the first to be hit by the extra strain on wallets, although Mr Nikolic said he wouldn't be singling out any particular products as likely to be especially impacted.
