Chef bringing cuisine from around the world to Griffith's plate

An exotic food experience is gaining traction in Griffith, with the latest event alluring some 80 diners at the weekend.
Griffith's Sugarmill Cafe on Whybrow Street has been serving up quarterly dining experiences aimed at bring tastes of the globe to residents of the city.
Saturday's 'The Taste of Sicily' featuring five courses of home-crafted fare ranging from antipasto to goat, house-made macaroni and Italian sausage.
It followed on from an equally successful French-themed night dubbed 'The French Connection', and there are plans for Greek and Korean-themed events in future.
Owner and chef Alfina Bianchini said the initiative began during the pandemic and even with restrictions proved to be a hit.
"It's been strong since it began, and that was despite the fact we all had to work around the effects of the pandemic at the start," Mrs Bianchini said.
"I think one of the reasons it proved popular was because people were missing getting out, interaction and enjoying something unique together."
Since then it has grown.
"I think the fact I'm trying to showcase foods you wouldn't normally find in Griffith is what makes it so popular," she said.
"The Taste of Sicily fits that category.
"While there are many Italian restaurants, Sicilian food is very different from other parts of the country.
"I ask diners what they can and can't eat beforehand, but otherwise there's no menu; they don't really know what they are going to be served and that's what makes it exciting.
"Everything is house made; which also makes a lot of difference."
A regular traveler, Mrs Bianchini hones her craft by visiting restaurants in major cities and abroad, always in search of flavours to bring back to Griffith.
When I visit restaurants, chefs show me how things are made, what the ingredients are," she said.
"Learning about it encourages my passion for cooking; meeting, interacting and presenting diners with the results is certainly the pay-off.
"Having these theme nights are a great way for people to engage with each other and experience things they might never have," she said.
In past years, the Sugarmill Cafe has been a supporter of events like as The Taste of Riverina Food and Wine Adventure.
