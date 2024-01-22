Top two finish on the final stage leads Toby Price to fifth place overall

Three top-six finishes in the final stages of the Dakar Rally have helped Hillston's Toby Price come home in fifth position overall.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Price finished one minute behind teammate Kevin Benavides in the final stage, with the result delivering them fifth and fourth place overall, respectively, behind American Ricky Brabac.
Brabac, the 2020 Dakar winner, claimed his second title from Botswana's Ross Branch (+10m:53s) and French rider Adrien Van Beveren (+12m:25)
After fighting out for the tile on the final stage last year, Benavides and Price were close to the pace all race but made too many mistakes to challenge the top three.
"For us, it's definitely been a really tough event this year," Price said after the final stage.
"Thankfully, it's always a good result when you can get to the finish line in one piece at the Dakar, and here we are, happy and healthy.
"Looking back over the week, we were never far off the pace, just made a few too many mistakes out there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.