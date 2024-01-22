Red Gum Plate underway gets underway for 2024 as first major event

The qualifier for the season's first major honour board event, the Brady Paint & Texture Red Gum Plate was played at the Griffith Golf Club last Sunday with a strong field of 82 contesting the 4 Ball Aggregate Stableford.
Jason Magoci and Terry Bennett combined for the top card of 74 points which also makes them top qualifiers, only one point ahead of Mark Tucker and Craig Barrington 73 points. One point further on 72 points were two of the upcoming young tyros, Joseph Bugge and Tony Sergi in third place.
Pins won by Greg Collins, Trevor Richards, Anthony Ross, Bruno Musitano, Mark Brown. Vouchers went to 68 points on a countback.
The list and draw for the 32 pairs in the match play is on the noticeboard. Matches must be played by Sunday, February 4.
Saturday's event was a single stableford with 67 players.
Jason Newman's, 39 points, won an A Grade ahead of Bryan Salvestro's, 37 points.
Andries De Meyer 38 points best in B Grade over Peter Cunial 35 points.
Dylan McKenzie 38points won C Grade on a countback over Jim Curtis 38 points also on a countback over Isaac Piva 38 points.
Pins 4th Brendan Hicken, 7th Andries De Meyer, 8th Tuiri Phillip, 11th Paul Jolsing, 15th Matt Ruming, 16th Sim Tuitivake.
Vouchers to 33 points.
Players are advised that the Rod McNabb Mobil 5's competition is now set down to start on Monday January 29.
It runs from Monday to Sunday each week, rego is $50 for each team.
Players may use their Club account money to register.
Players without handicaps will be allocated one after they return one card. It is a fun competition used as an introduction to play golf.
All information from the Pro Shop.
Members are reminded that annual subs. are now due. Contact Wayne for payment arrangements.
Last Thursday's event was a combined vets and medley single stableford 42 players.
Michael Coleman 38 points won A Grade, Rob Trembath 35 points runner-up.
Dom Gugliemino 38 points won B Grade over Derek Langford 36 points.
Jon McGhie best in C Grade ahead Don Coleman 36 points on a countback over Garry Purcell 36 points.
Vouchers to 33 points.
Vets are advised that their official competition is on official competition is on Thursday February 1.
There will be a competition on Friday Australia Day, a medley single stableford.
Only the brave and hardy ventured out in last Wednesday's thunderstorm in the single stoke won by Kevin Harris 67 nett. Dom Guglielmino 70 nett second.
Brendan Hicken, John Wallace, Alf Franchi won vouchers.
