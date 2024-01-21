Thrilling finish as Hay maintain possession of the Creet Cup after win over rivals

It went down to the wire, but Hay was able to maintain possession of the Creet Cup after coming away with a one-wicket win against rivals Griffith.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The home side was able to make the most of winning the toss and electing to bat as Will Simpson (1/13) struck in the second over to remove Jack Rowston (1), while Jake Rand (1) was caught behind off the bowling of Rupert Lilburne (1/11).
Oliver Bartter and Jordan Whitworth were tasked with rebuilding their side's innings, having fallen to 2/11 after just five overs.
The pair were able to get their side to 43 before Simon Bunyan started to make an impact with the ball, starting with the wicket of Oliver Bartter (22) just after drinks.
Connor Bock (0) followed closely behind when he was caught off the bowling of Bunyan, while Griffith captain Jimmy Binks (6) was caught in the deep off Jack Cattanach.
Bunyan (6/21) and Cattanach (2/0) ripped through the lower order from Griffith as Reece Matheson (0), Ben Signor (0), Noah Gaske (1) all departed before Whitworth's (23) resistance was ended to see Griffith bowled out for 71.
Hay needed to face out five overs before drinks, and Dean Aylett and Liam Whitbourne were able to get to the break without the loss of a wicket while adding nine runs.
Three overs after lunch, Griffith picked up a much-needed wicket when Binks picked up the wicket of Whitbourne (9).
He followed that up nine runs later as Hay started to stumble in their chase.
Binks picked up Aylett (9) and Lilburne (0) while Signor ripped through the middle order with the dismissals of Jack Cattanach (1), Jensen Hargreaves (0) and Jack Headon (0).
With Kazi Islam (0) run out by Billy Evans, Hay was in trouble on 7/31.
Bunyan was playing the captain's knock that his side required, and also side Tom McGuggicke were able to get their side to 67 before Bock (1/6) removed McGuffike (8) while Arjun Kamboj (1/23) sent a scare through the Hay camp with the wicket of Mick Cattanach (2).
After surviving a run-out chance, Bunyan (38*) was able to bring up the winning runs with a boundary to see Hay maintain the Creet Cup.
It's been a tough start to the representative season for Griffith having lost to Temora in the Heddich Cup after losing the Creet and will now turn their focus to a O'Farrell Cup challenge on February 4.
Hay will now await a challenge for the Creet Cup from West Wyalong on February 18
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.