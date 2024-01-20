Cougars pounce in Hanwood's territory to see ladder tighten further

The Coro Cougars have increased the gap back to fifth after coming away with a narrow win over Hanwood Wanderers at Graham McGann Oval.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
After the ladder leaders won the toss and elected to bat, Dean Catanzariti and Jordan Whitworth made a strong start at the top of the order for the Wanderers.
The opening stand put on 35 runs for the first wicket and saw off the opening bowlers before Ben Signor was able to trap Whitworth (22) in front.
It was slow going for the Wanderers as Oliver Bartter joined Catanzariti out in the middle, and the pair were able to get their side to drinks on 1/55 before Brent Lawrence was able to knock over Bartter just two overs after the break.
Charlie Cunial and Catanzariti were able to add another 16 runs before both departed in quick succession as Cunial (11) was caught off the bowling of Rhys Carnell before Catanzariti (24) was run out by Carnell to see Hanwood fall to 4/74 after 28 overs.
While Pardeep Deol and Sushant Modgil got their side to 91, when Deol was caught off the bowling of Lawrence, it triggered a mini-collapse.
Lawrence (3/20), Tim Rand (1/0) and Nick Witherspoon (1/30) picked up five wickets while conceding just 17 runs to see Hanwood fall to 9/108.
Modgil and Josh Carn (3*) added 14 for the last wicket before Modgil (31) was run out by Cooper Rand to see Hanwood bowled out for 112.
It was a slow start to the Cougars chase as Carn (2/13) was able to pick up Jake (0), and Tim Rand (4) departed inside the first six overs to see Coro sitting at 2/8.
With their side in need of a rebuild, Signor and Lawrence had time on their side, requiring 115 runs off 198 deliveries.
Over the course of the next 16 overs, the pair were able to make strong inroads into the total before Cunial (1/31) was able to break the 66-run partnership when he trapped Lawrence (27) in front with the score of 74.
With time still firmly on the Cougars' side, quick wickets were in order for the Wanderers, but it wasn't to be as Signor and Rob Rand kept the score ticking over, getting their side to within 14 runs of victory when Rahul Giran dismissed Rand (13).
Having brought up his second fifty of the season, Signor and Damien Walker had four overs to hit the remaining six runs and the pair were able to do just that to secure the six-wicket win with 2.5 overs remaining.
The eight points picked up by the Cougars now see them build a 13-point gap back to Exies Diggers after they suffered a big defeat at the hands of Leagues, who have closed to within one point of Hanwood at the top.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.