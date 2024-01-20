Leagues take back-to-back wins for second time this season

For just the second time this year, Leagues Panthers have come away with a second straight victory after a commanding bonus-point win over Exies Diggers.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the 10-men Exies Diggers side made a difficult start as they lost Ben Fattore (0) in just the second over to the bowling of Billy Evans (1/10).
Kyle Pete and Paresh Patil tried to get their side moving in the right direction; however, with a score of 29, the dangerous Pete (21) was knocked over by Dan Bozic (1/21).
Liam Greenaway (2) didn't fare much better and was knocked over by Leagues skipper Jimmy Binks, and the Diggers were in trouble.
While Patil and Josh Lanham tried to get their side moving, their resistance ended, and it was the beginning of the end for the Diggers' side.
Lanham (4) was stumped off the bowling of Binks, who followed it up in the next over with the wickets of Patil (18) and Anurag Dhot (0) in successive deliveries before Cooper James saw off the hat-trick delivery.
The reprieve was short-lived as James (2) became the fifth victim for Binks, while Bryce Rogers (5) departed when he was caught off the bowling of Noah Gaske (1/3).
Binks (6/10) finished his impressive day with the ball when Banljit Sahdra (0) was stumped to see Diggers bowled out for just 55.
While Leagues lost the wicket of Matt Keenan (15) when he was caught off the bowling of Dhruvil Patel (1/17), but it was only a slight bump in the road as Gaske (12*) and Michael Cudmore (21*) got their side to a nine-wicket win inside 10 overs.
The victory means the Panthers have now moved into the top two of the first grand standing, just two points behind Hanwood after their defeat to Coro.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.