New referee committee looks to improve relations between players, officials

Shane Delves will chair the new Football Wagga referee committee as the Association looks to make improvements to referee relations in the coming season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Delves will be joined on the new committee by fellow non-referees Jane Falepau and Bryan Lucas, with expressions of interest currently open to senior referees to fill the remaining three positions.
Hopeful to build a larger, stronger referee pool for the Wagga competition, Delves said an open and positive relationship between the Association and referees is key to a successful competition.
No longer playing or coaching, Delves is excited to remain within the sport in the new role.
"I really wanted to still be part of the game and be part of positive change," Delves said.
"I've seen [soccer] grow, decline, grow, the usual roller coaster of local sport over the years, so this is my opportunity to still be involved in the further development and evolution of the game locally."
Like many Associations across the country, Delves acknowledged there is a supply and demand issue with referees.
As the sport grows in popularity, more referees are needed to keep up with the number of games in need of officiating.
Delves is hopeful to position refereeing as a way for young players, spectators, and even retiring players, to become more involved in the game they already have investment in.
He has also not given up on ex-referees, and said he would like to bring those who have stepped away back into the game where possible.
Fostering a good relationship between players and referees, he said, is the most important objective moving forward.
"It doesn't get more important," he said.
"Without the players you have no game, without the referees you have no game, so you have no competition.
"There needs to be a mutual understanding of the roles of both parties, players know what their roles are on the field, referees know what their roles are on the field, but I think there's been a lot of grey area over the years, and this isn't just locally.
"Players may not completely understand what the role is of a referee and what their role on game day is, it's about enforcing the rules of the game but it's about player safety as well."
While the committee is still in its infancy, Delves is already optimistic that it will go far in supporting better relationships between all members of the game.
"I'm very hopeful and very positive and very excited at the prospect of being able to develop our game as a whole and supporting our referees which are a vital component of our game," he said.
"Having never been a referee myself but having been on the other side of the game, without a strong referee base, without their ongoing supporting, without their ongoing communication with Football Wagga and the clubs themselves, we can't move forward, so hopefully we can get a very strong collegial relationship together to continue to grow the sport locally as it is internationally."
The new positions come as a wealth of new faces join the Football Wagga board for 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.