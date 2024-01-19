"Heart health is everything:" Heart Support group president's vital message

Community icon Sam Catanzariti knows all too well the importance of keeping a close watch on your heart health.
He counts himself lucky every day, having survived a major heart attack in 1995 which led to triple bypass surgery.
"The cardiologist told me my second chance was up," Mr Catanzariti said.
"He said I had to take better care of myself or I wasn't going to be around for long."
Mr Catanzariti is the president of the Griffith Heart Support group, a charity that has raised more than $250,000 for health services and new technologies in Griffith.
One of those included $19,500 for a life-saving Lucus 3 Chest Compression System for Griffith Base Hospital.
"There are people in Griffith and surrounds still walking around as a result of that machine," he said.
More recently he is looking to relay the importance of heart health and symptoms of heart problems via a community service message at 95.1 2MIA where he volunteers.
This year the Heart Research Australia's REDFEB month is shining a light on the financial implications of ignoring ones health.
Mr Catanzariti believes there are some things that simply cannot be skipped out of - this being one of them.
"Health is everything. If you don't worry about it, there's no point worrying anything else - like the cost of living," Mr Catanzariti said.
"Heart disease is still the number one killer in this country, affecting anyone of any age. But it's not a death sentence if it is maintained and checked up on regularly.
"If you're like me and have a family history of heart problems, it's even more important," he said.
"The equipment and technology doctors have now is incredible, however you still have to act.
"We are blessed in Griffith to have two very good cardiologists - Dr Bortz and Dr Roy - who service our city regularly and have strong connections to our area.
"It's a big difference from what I had to go through at the time of my surgery, which comprised of a monthly trip to Sydney that could cost thousands of dollars."
CEO of Heart Research Australia Nicci Dent says prioritising heart health is an investment for the future, both health-wise and financially.
"The financial implications of heart disease are not just limited to medical costs," Dr Dent said.
"Recovery from heart attacks often leads to lost wages, reduced work capacity, and hindered career advancement due to the physical and mental effects of the condition.
"Furthermore, higher health insurance premiums and the rapid depletion of retirement savings pose long-term financial challenges."
Heart Research Australia is advocating affordable ways to maintain heart health, providing expert tips such as eating healthy foods, staying active, managing stress and regular health check-ups.
For more information on REDFEB and to donate, visit www.heartresearch.com.au
