Easter shoot-date slated for 'Drums' mental health awareness film

Support is gathering for the production of a short film that aims to raise funds and awareness for mental health.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Shooting is slated for the Easter long weekend and several crew members have now come on board, with more to follow.
Meanwhile, interest levels are starting to reach beyond the area..
Film-maker Rhys Jack Parsons says some in the New York film industry have lent their support for the short film, titled 'Drums'.
"I'm really pleased with how things are coming together, including from some mentors in New York," Mr Parsons said.
"They're being instrumental in giving me advice, relaying creative direction and more."
A director of cinematography and a head of sound have been secured.
"They're key people to have on a shoot - getting them are the two major hurdles of any production so I'm really pleased with that," Mr Parsons said.
"We haven't filled other positions just yet - including for actors - but we're hoping to hold auditions soon.
"I envision once we have our lead roles, the rest of the casting will fall into place quickly.
"I feel we have a ground-swell of support coming from all directions which is very encouraging.
"The more people we can reach and who can share the story, the more opportunities there will be.
"I feel there is a lot of good coming out of this project," Mr Parsons said.
The project is being carried by a GoFundMe page with $6,300 raised so far..
Half of the proceeds will go towards the production of the film and the other portion for charity Boys to the Bush.
His long-term vision is to establish a cinema in Rankins Springs that will continue to raise funds to combat youth mental health issues and support a Headspace counsellor to visit the community on a weekly basis.
The film will be shot and edited in Rankins Springs and surrounding locations and local talent will be brought on as cast and crew members.
The film now has its own website and Mr Parsons is hoping to start a blog featuring some of the making of the project.
"I'll be trying to post as many behind-the-scenes videos as I can during production so people can gain insight into the world of a 28-year-old who has overcome depression and is making a movie."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.