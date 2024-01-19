The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Aerospace Academy takes off in Griffith

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 19 2024 - 2:35pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Aerospace Academy school holiday program has wrapped in Griffith after a successful launch, but organisers are keen to come back in the future to run the program again.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.