Aerospace Academy takes off in Griffith

The Aerospace Academy school holiday program has wrapped in Griffith after a successful launch, but organisers are keen to come back in the future to run the program again.
The One Giant Leap foundation aims to introduce students to aerospace engineering and aerodynamics with an exciting and interactive two-day course as part of a wider effort to get more kids into STEM fields.
From January 7 to 9, the academy was set up in Griffith - assisted by the Coro Club.
It has been hard at work testing model planes and flight simulators, and launching bottle rockets alongside plenty of other challenges.
Organiser Jackie Carpenter was thrilled with how it went, and was already looking at options to come back - thanks in part to how engaged and excited the Griffith attendees were.
"It was excellent fun, it was absolutely wonderful ... feedback has been great. [Attendees] should be proud, and their parents should be really proud as well," she said.
Ms Carpenter said they were keen to create some consistency, coming back regularly to run similar courses and programs, but funding was an issue.
"One hit wonders don't do anything," she said.
"We need people to know that we're coming back ... it's a level playing field for all the kids and it means everyone can come along."
The program was funded by Create NSW's Holiday Break Partnership Program, however that funding ended on January 14.
Taking a lesson from the problem-solving skills of the attendees though, the One Giant Leap foundation is looking at other funding opportunities, from other grants to private investors.
The need for more Australians in STEM fields is certainly not lost on Ms Carpenter, who became extra motivated after reading a PWC report in 2016 that said by 2025, Australia would need 25 per cent of its workforce to be in STEM fields in order to remain competitive.
More importantly than that however, the Aerospace Academy program gets children out of the house during school holidays - engaging and learning topics that regional NSW doesn't often get the opportunity to offer.
"Kids these age, they can sit at home and play Fortnite, or they can come and launch rockets with us," Ms Carpenter said.
