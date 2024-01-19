History of the site of Griffith's first rural bank captured by 'bush poet'

The history behind Griffith's landmarks are being captured as part of a local historian's new initiative.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Stuart Clarke, who is also a local bush poet, recently unveiled a framed photo detailing the history of a Yambil Street site that was recently given a new lease on life.
Originally 158-162 Yambil Street was the site of Griffith's first rural bank.
Mr Stuart presented the piece of framed memorabilia to builder Ray Romeo who led the renovations to transform the outlet into Leo Franco's new Mitsubishi show room.
Three photographs depict the evolution of the outlet, accompanied by a block of information on the location's history.
After Griffith's new rural bank was erected in Banna Avenue, the Yambil Street site went on to become a produce merchant, a grocery store, an accounting firm and eventually a Holden dealership.
Natural curiosity sparked Mr Clarke's interest in the building, especially when he discovered it was being renovated.
"I was naturally inquisitive about what was happening there and began chatting with Ray who suggested putting something together on the history of the place," Mr Clarke said.
"When I presented the result to Ray, he was very excited and impressed.
"Leo Franco are getting a copy to put in their show room."
While research is never easy, Mr Clarke says his passion for bringing local history to the fore always makes it worthwhile.
"I don't do it for rewards; I do it for the love of Griffith and ensuring its past isn't lost," he said.
So much so that Griffith's history has become his prime focus.
"That's what I've been immersed in as of late - research on Griffith for Griffith, and I'm available to anyone who would like assistance," Mr Clarke said.
"I'm hoping there will be other tributes to buildings, particularly those that might be on the cusp of some sort of change.
"I'm not sure if there will be a fifth poetry collection but as they say, never say never," he said.
"In the end, whether I'm writing poetry or digressing into Griffith's past, it keeps my mind active and that's important."
Mr Clarke's most recent poetry collection is Kidman Way Verse and is available along with others at Gifts on Banna.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.