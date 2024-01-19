Riverina Field Days seeking sponsorship from Council

Riverina Field Days has appealed to Griffith City Council for sponsorship to help fund its event in May.
The annual celebration and market runs for two days at the Griffith Showgrounds.
It's a showcase of the latest developments in agriculture and handicrafts, and provides a look into the future of the Riverina - Australia's "food bowl".
This year's event will be held on May 10 and 11, and organisers are rustling up funding from regular sponsors to make sure it's better than ever.
Griffith City Council will vote on whether or not it will sponsor the 2024 event to the tune of $5000, as well as in-kind support.
Council staff have recommended endorsing the event, drawing the money from the next financial year's industry sponsorship budget to make up the shortfall.
"This option also makes amendment to the draft budget for 2024/25 by making a specific allocation for the Riverina Field Days and reducing the existing budget allocation Industry Attraction and Development - Sponsorship by the same amount," a council spokesperson said.
The Field Days are a significant event for Griffith, drawing thousands to the town.
In 2021, the event drew 12,000 people and it has continued to grow from there. It brings millions of dollars to the Griffith economy.
Councillors will also vote on delegates to attend the year's Australian Local Government Women's Association conference in March, being held in Ryde.
They'll also vote on delegates to attend the National General Assembly of Local Government in July.
Later on, in closed council, councillors will conduct a performance review of general manager Brett Stonestreet and review Mr Stonestreet's contract for the 2024 year.
Council will meet on January 23 at 7pm at the chambers on Benerembah Street. The meeting will be livestreamed on Griffith City Council's Facebook page.
