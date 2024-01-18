The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

WIRES on lookout for new Riverina volunteers

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 19 2024 - 9:30am, first published January 18 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WIRES, also known as the Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service, is on the lookout for new members in the Riverina - with volunteer numbers alarmingly low.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.