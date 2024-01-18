Proposed Binya Street childcare centre to be debated by Griffith council

A new $4.5 million childcare centre could be on the cards for Griffith if a development application is approved by council.
The two-storey centre would be located at 59 Binya Street and accommodate up to 118 children.
It would also boast a courtyard, multipurpose area, five playrooms, outdoor play areas on the ground and first floors, and an underground carpark.
The application details recommendations to mitigate against noise to adjoining neighbors during and after construction, as well as potential environmental impacts.
An existing house would need to be demolished to make way for the centre and despite the housing shortage, Griffith City mayor Doug Curran doesn't foresee it will play a part in the matter.
"If it doesn't get approved, I don't believe it will be on the basis of there being a shortage for housing. From my understanding the house is owned by the developers and is quite small," he said.
"It should be noted that we are experiencing a shortage of child care centres in Griffith. It's lacking by around two to three spaces.
"I had a meeting with the proponents some time ago - they have done many projects and a lot of work has gone into this one," Cr Curran said.
So far council has received one objection, meaning the proposal will eventually be discussed at an ordinary meeting.
"The objection is about the appropriateness of the location and concerns for nearby heritage-listed properties," Cr Curran said.
"I look forward to seeing all submissions and hearing cases both for and against when it comes before council."
The application, lodged by Planningmatters Development, is currently on exhibition and under neighbour notification.
Written submissions should be addressed to Griffith City Council's general manager and will be received until 4pm Thursday, January 25.
It can be viewed on council's DA tracking page.
