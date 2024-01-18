Lake Wyangan classic bigger and better in 2024

The Lake Wyangan classic fishing competition is getting ready for the 2024 competition, aiming to be bigger and better than ever before.
Last year's classic drew over 130 people out to the lake to test their skill and see who could land the biggest catch of the day - tripling the previous year.
Organiser Tom Armstrong is hoping to beat that impressive number this year.
"It's gonna be a good event, I'm pretty confident we'll get a good turnout. People are really keen to keep it going as an annual event," he said.
The classic is set to begin on Saturday March 16, running all day as anglers take to the lake.
Mr Armstrong said the lake was in excellent condition, and hoped to see it stay that way in time for the competition.
"I've had a fair few people letting me know they've been catching a heap. I caught a 60 centimetre yellow-belly the other day, that's pretty big," he said.
"Fish are definitely back on the bite a little bit, hopefully they keep biting come competition time."
In addition to the tagged and untagged murray cod currently occupying the lake, Mr Armstrong said they were planning to restock Lake Wyangan approximately a month ahead of the competition just to ensure there were plenty of fish to go around.
Registrations aren't yet open for the highly anticipated competition, however organisers are keen to hear from potential sponsors.
Organisations and individuals interested in sponsoring the Lake Wyangan Classic can get in touch through the competition's Facebook page or by contacting Armstrong's Plant Hire.
