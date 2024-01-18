Waddi Cultural Celebration Day set to impress at Darlington Point

Excitement is building as Darlington Point's Waddi Cultural Centre gears to showcase it's first open day on Australia Day.
In what will be a new feature of Australia Day celebrations in the area, the free event will allow visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the outlet with free weaving and art workshops on offer.
Hosted by Waddi Housing and Advancement Corporation, participants will also have the chance to view an impressive display of First Nations artworks and interpretive history boards.
Waddi Housing and Advancement Corporation chair Michelle Callaway is pleased talented First Nations artists, Paula and Karissa Undy, will be on hand on the day.
"They'll be running free weaving and painting workshops where everyone will be making their own piece of art to take home with them," she said.
"We're inviting everyone to come down and take part in the free workshops.
"We also welcome residents to call in for a chat and a cuppa.
"There will be many great displays at the centre, including sensational artwork by Allan McKenzie on the outside of our new building."
Ms Callaway said interest in the event and feedback from residents has been positive.
"It is a day of positivity and the chance to appreciate First Nations culture and history, which is so strong in the Darlington Point area.
"This is just the first of many workshops and events we hope to offer in the new centre."
Murrumbidgee mayor Ruth McRae is thrilled to support the new event, funded by the National Australia Day Council.
"I'm sure it will be a highlight on the day and I looking forward to attending alongside Australia Day Ambassador John Harper."
Registrations for the free workshops can be made on Eventbrite or by emailing the centre at info@waddihousing.com.
The inaugural Waddi Cultural Celebration Day will be held in Carrington Street, Darlington Point from 9 until 11am.
