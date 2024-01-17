Iconic women's clothing store to shut shop

Iconic Griffith store Revive on Banna is set to close following sweeping changes to the way Australians shop.
Store owner Judith Phillips announced the closure of the women's clothing store, noting that more and more people were shopping online.
With costs rising across the board, Ms Phillips said sales just weren't what they should be.
"Retail is very hard, it's changed a lot. COVID changed things," she said.
"Before that, people and especially mature-aged women always wanted to shop 'touchy-feely', but we all learnt to shop online."
The store will close in about two weeks, and Ms Phillips has mixed feelings about giving it up and retiring.
She said that no longer getting the chance to just chat with customers was the saddest thing about the imminent closure.
"That's what we'll miss the most, is the people we talk to," Ms Phillips said.
"Closing will leave a gap in the market."
Her decision was cemented over Christmas last year, when the shop performed poorly. She said it was the final straw.
"Women's fashion hurts the wallet more than men's fashion when times are tough. Fuel has gone up, electricity is up, food is up and the first thing in that discretionary fund that goes is clothing," Ms Phillips said.
"It becomes hard to compete [with chain stores] when times are tight. Chain stores seem to be permanently on sale and that's where people start to look first."
She extended her thanks and love to regular customers, who have been coming into the store to say farewell and pick up a last few bargains, during the closing down sale.
Ms Phillips will remain in Griffith until the store finally closes. She plans to enjoy a quiet retirement with her family, including two teenage grandchildren.
