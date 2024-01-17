The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Flash floods, leaking roofs keep Griffith SES busy through storm

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 18 2024 - 9:13am, first published January 17 2024 - 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While Tuesday's rain event seemed a dumping for the ages, the damage toll was relatively moderate according to the Griffith SES.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.