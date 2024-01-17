Flash floods, leaking roofs keep Griffith SES busy through storm

While Tuesday's rain event seemed a dumping for the ages, the damage toll was relatively moderate according to the Griffith SES.
While parts of the city experienced flash-flooding at the peak of the storm, the water was quick to subside once the rains ceased on January 16.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), over 30mm fell, adding to a total of 78.6mm for January so far.
Griffith SES commander Susie Skof says as much as 36mm was recorded in just over an hour from when the rain began.
Aside from power outages across the MIA and beyond, fortunately there were few other disruptions.
"We received several requests for assistance and the most severe was a leaking roof and some tile damage," she said
"One business on Jondaryan Avenue had some inundation and we were called to provide sand bags.
"We probably had a total of six or seven requests for those, including for a property in Banna Lane and one in Jondaryan Avenue. But the effects were mostly due to water being pushed towards kerbs with the passing of traffic.
"Other areas in need were those in low-lying areas. For the most part, the water receded quickly," she said.
At the peak of the storm, several local roads were closed but all have since re-opened.
Fortunately only one other call-out was received on Wednesday.
"That was for a leaking roof. I envision the worst is now over," she said.
"It was a fairly sporadic storm but things cleared up quickly when it subsided."
Meanwhile on the same day, firefighters attended a house fire in West Griffith on Tuesday morning.
Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact the Griffith station on (02) 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers.
