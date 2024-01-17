Griffith making the trip to Hay hoping to kick start the representative season

Griffith will make the trip down the Sturt Highway on Sunday, looking to reclaim the Creet Cup from rivals Hay.
Hay ended Griffith's run of dominance in the Creet Cup earlier this season after coming away with a victory and will be looking to maintain their hold when host their nearest rivals on Sunday.
Hosting Griffith hasn't been an easy task for the current cup holders in recent seasons, with Griffith coming away with the cup from their past two trips to Hay Park.
After a tough start to the representative season, captain Jimmy Binks hopes this can be the launching point.
"We'd love to go and redeem ourselves from a poor start to the representative season after two games and two losses to start," he said.
"We are really looking to find some positivity, especially since a large portion of this team is going to be selected for the O'Farrell.
"You really want to grind this game into the ground to build up a bit of confidence for that."
It's a batting-heavy line-up that will be making the trip with the hopes they will be able to muster a better total on the road than they did at home.
In-form, youngsters, Jake Rand, Jordan Whitworth, and Oliver Bartter will hope to make a strong impact at the top of the order, while a strong middle order of Connor Bock, Binks and Reece Matheson all have the ability to put runs on the board.
"We all know how dangerous they can be. It's just about getting them all on the same page on the same day," he said.
It's easy to say they are the best batters in Griffith, but whether or not they will score runs over there is a totally different thing.
"I think that is going to be the crux of it. If we can't score runs, we lose, and we have figured that out the last two games."
Bock will be hoping to bring some of the forms with the ball that he has shown in Wagga playing for Lake Albert, where he currently sits as the leading wicket-taker in the first-grade competition with 21.
Griffith side
Jake Rand, Jack Rowston, Oliver Bartter, Jordan Whitworth, Connor Bock, Jimmy Binks (c), Reece Matheson, Ben Signor, Noah Gaske, Cooper Rand, Billy Evans, Arjun Kamboj
