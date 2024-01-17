The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith making the trip to Hay hoping to kick start the representative season

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 18 2024 - 8:24pm, first published January 17 2024 - 5:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith will make the trip down the Sturt Highway on Sunday, looking to reclaim the Creet Cup from rivals Hay.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.