Seasonal workers on an uphill battle to find housing

Seasonal workers in Griffith are on an uphill battle to find housing, as the crunch tightens and the harvest gets ready to pick up.
Bambi Cunningham rents out spare rooms to workers during the harvest period, and previously did the same during the construction of the Griffith solar farm.
She said it was a wholly positive experience, and loved hearing from tenants about their cultures, as well as sharing her own.
"It's a positive experience. It's like traveling the world yourself, especially when it was at a time when I couldn't travel," she said.
"It also felt like returning the favour from when I had traveled. I was treated nicely and I can pay that back. My other motivation is that now Australian kids are treated fairly and nicely when they're overseas."
Mrs Cunningham said that she had seen an uptick in people looking for somewhere to stay, and was especially concerned about single females traveling and potentially being exploited due to the shortage of accommodation.
"There's a real shortage of accommodation at the moment. There's construction workers for the hospital in all of the hostels, plus the influx of people for the vintage," she said.
"People who've only just secured contracts and people looking for last-minute accommodation are at a real disadvantage. For me, it's scary. The thought of single travellers, especially females, turning up without somewhere safe to stay."
Jingyu is one of those people, arriving here for seasonal work with a winery. While he found somewhere safe to stay, he said that he visited multiple hostels and couldn't land safe accommodation.
"Most hostels in Griffith are all booked out. I went to some hostels and some backpackers in Griffith, they don't have any vacancy," he said.
"That is one of the disadvantages - the other is that there are so many people."
Mrs Cunningham encouraged those with extra space to look into subletting to seasonal workers or backpackers.
"For me, it's been all positive."
