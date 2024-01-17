Cougars looking to continue resurgence as tight competition unfolds

The Coro Cougars will be looking to continue their second-half resurgence when they make the trip out to Graham McGann Oval to take on ladder-leaders Hanwood.
After what was a difficult start to the season, the Cougars have risen up the table and now find themselves just 10 points behind second with seven rounds remaining in the season.
Captain Tim Rand feels that a reversal of the side's fortune in close games has been the catalyst to his side winning three of their last four games on either side of Christmas.
"I think we were competitive in the first four games this year, and we probably should have won a couple," he said.
"Winning those close ones now, and we have turned it around, which we really needed to."
Jake Rand is enjoying a breakout year with the bat, having scored 244 at an average of 30.5, and fell just short of his maiden first grade century earlier in the season.
Meanwhile, veteran leg spinner Shane Hutchinson and young vice-captain Ben Signor share the leading wicket-taking honours for the club with 16 wickets each.
It is shaping up a close last two months of the season in the first grade competition, with second down to fifth separated by just 17 points in the overall ladder.
It is just as tight in the one-day ladder with just a win between the Cougars, who are sitting in second, and the fifth-placed Diggers, meaning every game will be crucial from now until the end of the season.
"Both ladders are pretty tight at the moment for a spot in the top two," he said.
"It's really good because I think the competition is pretty even to be fair.
"With a bit of player movement across the clubs and some of the juniors coming through, it's a good sign for Griffith cricket to have all five sides in the battle for the top four.
This weekend, Coro will make the challenging trip out to Hanwood to take on the Wanderers, who are sitting safely on top of the table in both competitions.
The Cougars are one of the three sides to have taken points off the ladder leaders this season, but the Wanderers will be looking to bounce back from a narrow DLS defeat last weekend.
Hanwood have also only dropped one game at home this season, and Rand knows the difficulty of the task in front of them.
"They have played some really good cricket, and we know that we will have to be at our best to match it with them.
"We should be at full strength, and after having the bye last week, I think everyone is really keen to get back into it."
First ball will be delivered at 1pm.
