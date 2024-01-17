Police investigation underway after fire destroys West Griffith property

Police investigations are underway into the cause of a fire that gutted a Heath Crescent house on Tuesday, January 16.
Firefighters were called to the property in west Griffith around 11am following reports of the blaze.
Police and paramedics also attended.
Fortunately the building was unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries.
After the roof of the building collapsed, firefighters spent 40 minutes containing and breaking up the shouldering debris.
Emergency services remained on the scene for several more hours to ensure the fire was out.
MIA Fire and Rescue duty commander Chad Kennis said such incidents can often occur despite wet weather.
"We do see an increase in house fires during cold or wet conditions as people use more electrical appliances," he said.
"This is why it's important residential premises have smoke alarms and that occupants are vigilant for any appliances that could cause a fire.
"It's worth noting we have also seen a spike in fires caused by products containing lithium that are damaged or wet.
"Residents should refrain from charging those overnight and should always be aware of where they are located.
"Anyone who would like further information or advice should contact their local Fire and Rescue," he said.
Police are appealing for any information or witnesses in relation to the fire to contact the Griffith station on (02) 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers.
