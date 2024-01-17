The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police investigation underway after fire destroys West Griffith property

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 17 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police investigations are underway into the cause of a fire that gutted a Heath Crescent house on Tuesday, January 16.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.